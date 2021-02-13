India vs England, 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma smashes 47-ball half-century, Pujara dismissed by Jack Leach

Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma came back amongst the runs after having two indifferent outings in the first Test against England at the very same venue in Chennai. After India decided to bat first, the hosts didn't have a great start as they lost the opener, Shubman Gill, in just the second over of the innings.

After which Rohit Sharma took the onus on him to lead the hosts' charge as he counterattacked and took on the England bowlers. The charismatic Mumbai batsman tried to be positive and wanted to play every ball on its merit and don't leave the loose balls.

Sharma smashed eight fours and a fantastic pull shot for a six on the leg-side to bring up his 12th half-century in the format. Rohit never looked tentative at one single moment on Saturday as he defended and attacked with the same level of confidence.

Having Cheteshwar Pujara helped Rohit as he played his natural game, while Pujara also changed his colours once the spinner came on. Pujara too, tried to dance down the track and be positive against the spinners. However, he played one shot too many.

Left-arm spinner Jack Leach dismissed India's solid No 3 as Pujara poked a delivery bowled outside the off-stump and Ben Stokes moved to his left in the slips as he held on to a good catch to see the back of Pujara for just 21.