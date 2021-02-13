India vs England, 2nd Test: Brain-fade from Shubman Gill as he goes for a duck

India were off to a poor start to their first innings in the second Test as opening batsman Shubman Gill got out for a third-ball duck. England fast bowler Olly Stone removed the young batsman from Punjab, making full use of the inward movement. Gill played it as the straighter delivery and tried to shoulder arms, however, it crashed directly into the pads and he plumb in front. Stone's pace and accuracy with the line and lengths accounted for Gill, who at first thought that the ball was going in the line of pitching, who has been consistently bowling around the 140 km/hr mark.

India were 0/1 in 1.3 overs as Rohit Sharma played out a maiden in Stuart Broad's first over. India won the toss and chose to bat first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai. Both the teams made wholesale changes to their line-ups for this Test. While India handed a debut to the left-arm spinning all-rounder Axar Patel, they made a couple of more changes including left-arm googly bowler Kuldeep Yadav and getting Mohammed Siraj in for Jasprit Bumrah as they rested the speedster.

England, on the other hand, announced their 12 on Friday with Moeen Ali, Olly Stone, wicket-keeper Ben Foakes, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes all coming in with Woakes being the unlucky one to miss out in the final XI.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Dan Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes(w), Moeen Ali, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, Ollie Stone