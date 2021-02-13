India vs England, 2nd Test Chennai: Virat Kohli opts to bat, India make three massive changes, Axar Patel to debut

India have won the toss in the second Test against England and have made three changes to their line-up, while all-rounder Axar Patel makes his debut

England on the other hand have left out Chris Woakes out of the 12 they had announced on Friday.

This is a must-win game for the Indian team, who will be keen on staging a comeback after a comprehensive loss at the hands of the visitors in the first Test at the same venue. Through Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and Washington Sundar, the hosts did show some positive signs, however, they'll need their experienced hands to stand up for the team and be counted.

England on the other hand will be riding high on the success of three consecutive wins in the Indian sub-continent, two in and against Sri Lanka and the latest one being a thumping victory against the hosts India on their home soil.

India will have to win by a margin of 2-0, 2-1, 3-0, 3-1, 4-0 to book the final spot where they will take on New Zealand at Lord's in June 2021. For England, they will have to repeat a feat that has not been achieved in India for the last 38 years. They have to win 3-0, 3-1, or 4-0, in order to qualify for the final at Lord's and this scoreline, has not been achieved by any visiting team barring the West Indies in 1983.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Dan Lawrence, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes, Moeen Ali, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, Olly Stone