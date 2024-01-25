Twitter
India vs England, 1st Test: India 119/1 at stumps on Day 1, trail England by 127 runs

Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal were at the crease as India concluded the day with a score of 119/1.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 11:47 PM IST

Edited by

Yashasvi Jaiswal (76*) and Rohit Sharma (24) made a strong start for India in their first innings before Rohit Sharma was caught by Jack Leach. Shubman Gill then joined Jaiswal in the middle, and together they ended the day with India at 119/1, still trailing England by 127 runs.

Earlier in the day, Jasprit Bumrah took the final wicket of Ben Stokes, limiting England to a total of 246 in the first IND vs ENG Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. Prior to that, Ravindra Jadeja's impressive performance resulted in three wickets, restricting England to 215/8 at the Tea break.

During the morning session, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow's partnership had brought England to 108/3 at lunch. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja then stepped up, causing England to stumble to 60/3 after their captain, Ben Stokes, won the toss and chose to bat first. Ashwin claimed the wickets of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett, while Jadeja sent Ollie Pope back to the pavilion.

Overall, it was a promising day for India, with Jaiswal's impressive innings and the strong performance of the bowlers. The match is poised for an exciting continuation, as India aims to close the gap and take control in the upcoming innings.

