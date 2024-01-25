IND vs ENG: Fan wearing Virat Kohli's jersey breaches security, touches Rohit Sharma's feet; video goes viral

Sporting Virat Kohli's Test jersey, the fan successfully breached the security cordon at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

During the final session of the first Test between India and England in Hyderabad on Thursday, an enthusiastic fan boldly invaded the pitch with a mission to meet the esteemed captain, Rohit Sharma, as he prepared to bat in the evening.

Sporting Virat Kohli's Test jersey, the fan successfully breached the security cordon at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium and swiftly made his way towards Rohit, eager to touch his feet in a show of admiration.

This incident occurred after the Indian openers, Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal, took to the field following England's first innings, during which they were dismissed for a total of 246 runs in 64.3 overs.

Despite the fan's audacious act, he managed to reach the "Hitman" and touch his feet before being promptly escorted away by security officials. Although Rohit appeared somewhat displeased with the fan's gesture, he maintained his composure and graciously acknowledged the encounter.

Watch:

A fan met Rohit Sharma and touched his feet in Hyderabad.pic.twitter.com/25C07t2WaX — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 25, 2024

Virat Kohli, notably, decided to withdraw from the first two Tests against England due to personal reasons. He obtained permission from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) before making this decision.

READ| Watch: Josh Hazlewood playfully shoos away Covid positive Cameron Green at team celebrations in AUS vs WI Test