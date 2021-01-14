India vs Australia 4th Test Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for IND vs AUS match at The Gabba in Brisbane

The India vs Australia series has once again lived up to top billing with the three Tests producing splendid results. Australia decimated India for 36 in Adelaide and the hosts were confident of dominating the Indian team in the remainder of the Tests. However, under the calm leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, India bounced back in style to win the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. In Sydney, the Indian cricket team displayed brilliant determination and grit as they saved the Test match and notched up a heroic draw as their confidence grew. The display of the Indian cricket team has shown that whatever be the outcome of the series, under Ajinkya Rahane, they now have a leader who can make the team a determined and gutsy unit.

Australia, on the other hand, was clearly rattled in Sydney. The nice-guy image which they had tried to build during the last 18 months took a real bashing. Accusations of cheating from one of their stars have also not helped the mood. Skipper Tim Paine has admitted that the Sydney Test was a poor reflection of his leadership. However, Australia will be quietly confident heading into their fortress of Brisbane. For the last 32 years, Australia has not lost a single Test at the venue. If they want to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after six years, this is the ideal venue to do it.

India, though, is having plenty of injury issues. Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah have all been ruled out of the Brisbane Test due to a variety of injuries. There is a fitness concern even over Mayank Agarwal and R Ashwin. T Natarajan is all set to make his debut along with Shardul Thakur and the Indian pace bowling line-up is just three Tests old heading into the Gabba. It will take a supreme effort from India to become the first side since the West Indies in 1988 to beat Australia in Brisbane. But, this series has shown that anything is possible.

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne

All-rounders: Cameron Green

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj

IND vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin/Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan, Navdeep Saini

Australia: David Warner, Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Navdeep Saini

India vs Australia 4th Test Match in Brisbane Details

The match starts at 5:30 AM IST and will take place at The Gabba in Brisbane

Squads:

India: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj

Australia: Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Joe Burns, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Sean Abbott, Will Pucovski

