India tour of England: Shafali Verma gets maiden call-up in Tests, ODIs; Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia return

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Senior India women's squads for the one-off Test, three ODIs and three T20Is against England starting June 16 when they return to Test cricket after seven years in Bristol.

Shafali Verma, who wasn't picked in the ODI squad for the series against South Africa has earned a maiden call-up in the Test and the ODI squad, while the veteran pacer Shikha Pandey and wicket-keeper batter after being dropped in the South Africa series have returned to the fold.

Apart from those, maintaining the legacy of wicket-keeper batters from Jharkhand, the youngster Indrani Roy has earned maiden call-ups in both the ODI and the T20I squad.

While Mithali Raj will be captaining the side in the ODIs and the one Test, Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading the side in the T20Is, with Smriti Mandhana as her deputy.

India’s Senior Women squad for Test and ODIs: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Indrani Roy (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

India’s Senior Women squad for T20Is: Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Smriti Mandhana(vc), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Indrani Roy (wk), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur.

While the left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gaikwad has been recovering after contracting COVID-19, the middle-order batter Veda Krishnamurthy, who is mourning the loss of her mother and sister due to COVID-19 wasn't named in any of the squads.

The England tour will be the first assignment for the new re-instated coach Ramesh Powar. The England tour will start with the historic one-off Test at Bristol on June 16, followed by three ODIs and three T20Is, with the final game of the tour to be played on July 15.

India Women's tour of England full schedule:

June 16-19 One-off Test match Bristol County Ground

ODIs

June 27 Bristol County GroundJune 30 The Cooper Associates County Ground, TauntonJuly 3 New Road, Worcester

T20Is

July 9 The County Ground, NorthamptonJuly 11 The 1st Central County Ground, HoveJuly 15 The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford