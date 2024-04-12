Twitter
IPL 2024: Why is Mayank Yadav not playing in LSG vs DC clash today?

India skipper Rohit Sharma makes big statement on retirement with World Cup, WTC final remark

Fallout review: Jonathan Nolan's post-apocalyptic game adaptation dazzles with its visuals, bores with its narrative

Meet Gopi Thotakura, who is set to become first Indian space tourist, to fly with Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin

Where does Mukesh Ambani invest his money? Not in banks or mutual funds, he puts money into...

IPL 2024: Why is Mayank Yadav not playing in LSG vs DC clash today?

India skipper Rohit Sharma makes big statement on retirement with World Cup, WTC final remark

Fallout review: Jonathan Nolan's post-apocalyptic game adaptation dazzles with its visuals, bores with its narrative

Bowlers with most wickets in death overs in IPL

10 best non alcoholic drinks in the world

8 child artistes who failed to make it big in Bollywood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here's how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

More Trouble For AAP, ED Moves To Court Seeking MLA Amanatullah Khan's Arrest In Waqf Board Case

MI Vs RCB Highlights: Ishan, Surya Shine, Mumbai Indians Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru | IPL 2024

Another Setback For Delhi CM, Vigilance Department Sacks Bibhav Kumar As Private Secretary | AAP

Fallout review: Jonathan Nolan's post-apocalyptic game adaptation dazzles with its visuals, bores with its narrative

Who was Syed Abdul Rahim? School teacher-turned-coach played by Ajay Devgn in Maidaan, made Indian team 'Brazil of Asia'

Who was Amarjot Kaur? Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, played by Parineeti in film, did 366 shows in 365 days, was killed...

Cricket

Cricket

India skipper Rohit Sharma makes big statement on retirement with World Cup, WTC final remark

Rohit is now dedicated to improving his skills as a batter, especially with the T20 World Cup scheduled for June this year.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 12, 2024, 07:51 PM IST

India's captain, Rohit Sharma, is currently fully focused on the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season with the Mumbai Indians. With the burden of captaincy lifted in the T20 league, Rohit is now dedicated to improving his skills as a batter, especially with the T20 World Cup scheduled for June this year. Despite being 36 years old, retirement rumors have been circulating around him. However, Rohit remains adamant that retirement is not on his mind at the moment. His hunger to win major events for India is still very much alive.

During a chat on Breakfast With Champions, Rohit discussed the topic of retirement. He expressed his continued motivation to bring home the World Cup for India, as well as potentially competing in the ICC World Test Championship final.

"I haven't really thought about retirement. But, I don't know where life takes you. I am still playing well at this point in time - so I am thinking I am going to continue for a few more years and then, I don't know. I really want to win the World Cup and there is a WTC final in 2025, hopefully India makes it," said Rohit on the show.

Rohit also discussed India's heartbreaking loss in the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia. Despite being undefeated throughout the tournament, Rohit's team suffered a shocking defeat against Pat Cummins' squad, leaving them empty-handed once again in an ICC event.

"50-over World Cup for me is the actual World Cup. We've grown up watching that World Cup. More importantly, it was happening in India in front of our home crowd. We played so well up until that final. When we won the semi-finals, I thought, now we're just a step away. We're doing all the things right."

"What's the one thing that can make us lose the World Cup? Not a single thing came to my mind. Because I thought we ticked all the boxes, we were playing good cricket. Confidence was there."

"We were all supposed to have one bad day and that I guess that was our bad day. Don't think we played bad cricket in that final, certain things didn't go our way. But Australia were slightly better than us," said Rohit.

The T20 World Cup is set to commence on June 2, a mere six days following the IPL 2024 final. Rohit Sharma will be looking to capitalize on his current form and deliver some impressive performances, which will be vital preparation for the upcoming World Cup.

