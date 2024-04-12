India skipper Rohit Sharma makes big statement on retirement with World Cup, WTC final remark

Rohit is now dedicated to improving his skills as a batter, especially with the T20 World Cup scheduled for June this year.

India's captain, Rohit Sharma, is currently fully focused on the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season with the Mumbai Indians. With the burden of captaincy lifted in the T20 league, Rohit is now dedicated to improving his skills as a batter, especially with the T20 World Cup scheduled for June this year. Despite being 36 years old, retirement rumors have been circulating around him. However, Rohit remains adamant that retirement is not on his mind at the moment. His hunger to win major events for India is still very much alive.

During a chat on Breakfast With Champions, Rohit discussed the topic of retirement. He expressed his continued motivation to bring home the World Cup for India, as well as potentially competing in the ICC World Test Championship final.

"I haven't really thought about retirement. But, I don't know where life takes you. I am still playing well at this point in time - so I am thinking I am going to continue for a few more years and then, I don't know. I really want to win the World Cup and there is a WTC final in 2025, hopefully India makes it," said Rohit on the show.

Rohit also discussed India's heartbreaking loss in the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia. Despite being undefeated throughout the tournament, Rohit's team suffered a shocking defeat against Pat Cummins' squad, leaving them empty-handed once again in an ICC event.

"50-over World Cup for me is the actual World Cup. We've grown up watching that World Cup. More importantly, it was happening in India in front of our home crowd. We played so well up until that final. When we won the semi-finals, I thought, now we're just a step away. We're doing all the things right."

"What's the one thing that can make us lose the World Cup? Not a single thing came to my mind. Because I thought we ticked all the boxes, we were playing good cricket. Confidence was there."

"We were all supposed to have one bad day and that I guess that was our bad day. Don't think we played bad cricket in that final, certain things didn't go our way. But Australia were slightly better than us," said Rohit.

The T20 World Cup is set to commence on June 2, a mere six days following the IPL 2024 final. Rohit Sharma will be looking to capitalize on his current form and deliver some impressive performances, which will be vital preparation for the upcoming World Cup.

