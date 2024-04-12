Twitter
Who was Syed Abdul Rahim? School teacher-turned-coach played by Ajay Devgn in Maidaan, made Indian team 'Brazil of Asia'

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 5: Puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, and mantras for Maa Skandamata

Who was Amarjot Kaur? Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, played by Parineeti in film, did 366 shows in 365 days, was killed...

40000 devotees flock to Shri Karauli Shankar Mahadev Dham on Somavati Amavasya for Pitra Mukti

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Mumbai Indians beat RCB by 7 wickets

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 5: Puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, and mantras for Maa Skandamata

Cricket

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Mumbai Indians beat RCB by 7 wickets

Suryakumar Yadav scored a quick 52 off 19 balls as MI successfully chased down the target in just 15.3 overs.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 12, 2024, 05:44 PM IST

IPL 2024
Mumbai Indians emerged victorious over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets in the IPL 2024 match held at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. 

Despite Jasprit Bumrah's impressive five-wicket haul, RCB managed to reach a total of 196 for 8. Faf du Plessis contributed 61 runs off 40 balls, while Rajat Patidar scored 50 runs off 26 balls. Dinesh Karthik's quick 53-run cameo off 23 balls towards the end helped RCB reach a competitive total. 

In response, Ishan Kishan played a brilliant innings of 69 runs off 34 balls, and Suryakumar Yadav scored a quick 52 off 19 balls as MI successfully chased down the target in just 15.3 overs.

IPL 2024 Points Table after MI win

IPL 2024 Orange Cap List

1. Virat Kohli - 319 runs

2. Riyan Parag - 261 runs

3. Shubman Gill - 255 runs

4. Sanju Samson - 246 runs

5. Sai Sudharsan - 226 runs

IPL 2024 Purple Cap List

1. Jasprit Bumrah - 10 wickets

2. Yuzvendra Chahal - 10 wickets

3. Mustafizur Rahman - 9 wickets

4. Arshdeep Singh - 8 wickets

5. Mohit Sharma - 8 wickets

