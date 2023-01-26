India's Renuka Singh named ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year 2022

Image Source: Instagram/ renuka2196

India pacer Renuka Singh has been named the ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year 2022 in recognition of her outstanding display of seam and swing bowling. Her impressive performances have been instrumental in propelling India to the top of the women's cricket rankings

Renuka triumphed over Australia's Darcie Brown, England's Alice Capsey, and her fellow Indian Yastika Bhatia to earn the honors. The 26-year-old Renuka achieved an impressive 18 ODI wickets at an average of 14.88 and an economy of 4.62, as well as 22 T20I wickets at 23.95 and an economy of 6.50 in just 29 white-ball matches.

Renuka burst onto the scene in a hectic 12 months for India, becoming a thorn in the side of the Australian lineup during the seven T20I meetings. Her performances during the Commonwealth Games and the Asia Cup further cemented her place as the rightful successor to veteran Jhulan Goswami.

Renuka sent shockwaves through her bowling during the Commonwealth Games last year, taking four wickets against Australia. She decimated the star-studded Australian top-order, claiming the scalps of Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, and Tahlia McGrath.

Renuka finished with 4/18, bowling 16 dot balls, as Australia stumbled to 34/4 before the eventual Commonwealth Games gold medallist side Australia made their way back into the match. She was subsequently named in India's squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, a testament to her impressive performance.

Meanwhile, Australia's all-rounder Tahlia McGrath has been named the ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022. McGrath's impressive performance in 16 matches saw her score 435 runs at an impressive average of 62.14, as well as claiming 13 wickets. She beat out stiff competition from India's opener Smriti Mandhana, Pakistan's all-rounder Nida Dar, and New Zealand's captain Sophie Devine to take home the prestigious ICC honour.

READ| 'Credit goes to Virat bhai': Mohammed Siraj's old video thanking Kohli resurfaces after he becomes No.1 ODI bowler