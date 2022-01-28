'India changed my life': Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden reacts as PM Modi sends him personalised note

As India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent personalised notes to various international cricketers, congratulating them on behalf of the nation. After Chris Gayle, Jonty Rhodes and Kevin Pietersen, Australian legend Matthew Hayden became the latest sportsperson to thank PM Modi for his gesture.

On Wednesday, Chris Gayle and Jonty Rhodes revealed that they had received a personalised note from PM Modi, and on Friday, Kevin Pietersen and Matthew Hayden also reacted to the letter they received from the Indian prime minister.

Hayden, took to Instagram to share an appreciation post for PM Modi, wherein he claimed that India had changed his life and that he would continue to help further grow the bilateral relations between India and Australia.

"India changed my life. Forever and with great humility I accept my role to continuing growing bilateral relations between our two great nations," wrote Matthew Hayden.

His post further read, "I am honoured to receive this remarkable felicitation from the Honourable @narendramodi Prime Minister of India celebrating 75 years of Independence as a Nation and in particular the role of the constitution in protecting democracy and human rights."

The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman, who helped CSK win their inaugural IPL in 2010, also highlighted his immense love for India's culture and diversity.

"I love India, it’s diversity, it’s ability to embrace change, protect and build its culture and most of all how supported and empowered India continues to make me feel. Oh and of course our greatest game," concluded Hayden.

Earlier on Friday, England legend Kevin Pietersen also thanked PM Modi for his token of appreciation.