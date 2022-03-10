IND W vs NZ W, Women's World Cup: Pooja Vastrakar dismisses Suzie Bates with one-handed throw - WATCH video

Pooja Vastrakar, India Women's cricket team, IND W vs NZ W

India Women's cricket team kicked off their second ICC Women's World Cup match versus New Zealand in emphatic fashion. All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar displayed excellent athleticism to run-out New Zealand ace Suzie Bates with a one-handed throw.

After having defeated Pakistan in their opening World Cup fixture, India Women's cricket team were looking for another win against the White Ferns on Thursday.

The hosts of World Cup's current edition had tasted defeat in their opening game, going down to West Indies by 3 runs.

New Zealand's Women's team nonetheless would have been hoping to bounce back against India, after having defeated the Indian eves in the ODI series 4-1.

It was the Indian side, however, who had the early breakthrough at Seddon Park in Hamilton. India skipper Mithali Raj won the toss and she chose to bowl first.

The hosts were jolted with an early blow as Vastrakar inflicted an athletic run-out to sent Suzie Bates back to the dugout when she was batting at just 5 runs.

A video of the run-out found its way to Twitter, and fans were extremely ecstatic to see India Women's team start on such a pleasant note.

Star batsman Amelia Kerr came out to join skipper Sophie Devine but Pooja continued her good run by dismissing the White Ferns captain on 35 runs off 30 deliveries.

In India's previous game against Pakistan as well, Pooja had a stellar night as she scored 67 off 59 deliveries to help India beat their arch-rivals by 107 runs, and the 22-year-old was subsequently rewarded with the 'Man of the match' award.