IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal slams century on debut, becomes third Indian opener to achieve this feat

The 21-year-old talented cricketer became the third Indian opener to achieve a century on Test debut.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 11:35 PM IST

Yashasvi Jaiswal made an impressive mark on his Test debut during the first Test match between the West Indies and India at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica. The 21-year-old talented cricketer became the third Indian opener to achieve a century on Test debut, following in the footsteps of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw.

In 2013, Shikhar Dhawan scored a remarkable 187 against Australia at Mohali, while Prithvi Shaw achieved a commendable 134 at Rajkot in 2018.

Jaiswal's exceptional performance is not surprising considering his previous achievements. Since his debut for Mumbai in 2019, he has already scored an impressive nine First Class (FC) centuries in just 15 matches. His total runs at the FC level amount to an astonishing 1845, with an average of 80.21.

Jaiswal first caught the attention of cricket enthusiasts when he emerged as the top scorer in the 2020 U-19 World Cup. His outstanding performance included a century in the semi-final match against Pakistan.

