IND vs WI: India head coach Ravi Shastri gives his verdict over Sourav Ganguly's appointment as BCCI's new president

Shastri received a lot of stick on social media upon Sourav's appointment as the BCCI head due to their public argument back in 2016.

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri, ahead of his side's T20I series decider against West Indies on Wednesday (10 December) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, expressed his delights over the appointment of the new Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and claimed that the national side played cricket without a governing body for three years.

During an interview with India Today, Shastri said he revealed his delight over the appointment of Sourav Ganguly as the BCCI president.

“First of all, I am thrilled that there is a BCCI in place. We played three years without a BCCI,” Shastri said.

Shastri received a lot of stick on social media upon Sourav's appointment as the BCCI head due to their public argument back in 2016.

However, the 57-year-old claimed how he was one of the first people to congratulate the former Indian skipper when he took over the job back in October.

Speaking about all the social media trolling, Shastri said: “You point one at me, there are three fingers pointing back at you, always remember that."

"People have every right to question what I have said, but for god sake, I have the right to say what I have to say as well,” he added.

Shastri also spoke about the pressure that being the Team India head coach brings.

“I am the coach of an Indian cricket team. You feel the pressure," he claimed.

"You are out there doing a job not to run away from a fight.”