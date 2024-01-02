Headlines

IND vs SA, 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs South Africa match

IND vs SA Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for India vs South Africa.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

After a disheartening defeat in the 1st Test match, where India succumbed to an innings and 32-run loss against a spirited Proteas team, they are eager to salvage something from the two-match series in the upcoming second Test at Cape Town.

All eyes will be on the Indian batsmen who endured a forgettable Test, with only KL Rahul and Virat Kohli providing some resistance. Star batters like captain Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer struggled to negotiate the formidable South African pace battery, spearheaded by Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, and Marco Jansen.

The Indian bowlers also had a challenging Test, with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, and Ravichandran Ashwin finding little success on a surface where the Proteas bowlers dominated. With Avesh Khan now in the squad as a replacement for Mohammed Shami, India is hopeful that the Newlands pitch will provide them with a better opportunity to bounce back in the second test.

Match Details

Match: South Africa vs India, 2nd Test

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Date: 3rd January, 2024 

Time: 01:30 PM IST

IND vs SA Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram

All-rounders: Marco Jansen, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Kagiso Rababa, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Nandre Burger

IND vs SA My Dream11 team

KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Shubman Gill,  Marco Jansen, Ravindra Jadeja, Kagiso Rababa, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Nandre Burger

