IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Black marketing of tickets in Cuttack, Rs 900 ticket cost Rs 5k - Reports

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I witnessed black marketing of tickets

According to multiple reports, black marketers bought tickets for the second T20I match between India and South Africa, and sold them for higher prices for the match at Barbati Stadium in Cuttack. The second game of the ongoing five-match T20I series between India and South Africa was played at the venue.

However, as per reports, several black marketers had a field day ahead of the second T20I as they purchased tickets of the second match in bulk online as well as through offline mediums, by engaging brokers and people from labour class as well.

After purchasing tickets in bulk, the black marketers allegedly sold the passes and tickets through websites and other social media handles, including WhatsApp, at much higher prices.

As per sources, a person is only allowed to buy two tickets but many people purchased over 10 tickets and sold them for a much higher profit.

The price of tickets for the second T20I was INR 900 each for galleries 1, 3 and 5, the price for gallery 2 was INR 700 and the price for gallery 4 was INR 7000. Despite this, the black marketers were allegedly selling tickets for gallery 2 for INR 5000, and tickets for gallery 4 were sold for over INR 15,000.

In total, the capacity of the Barbati Cricket Stadium is 44, 234 and 29,154 tickets were made available by the Odisha Cricket Association.

From 29,154 passes, nearly 8,000 were reserved for BCCI officials, while the rest of them were made public.

As per reports, amongst the 21,154 tickets, 12,093 were sold offline and 9,061 were sold online. The offline tickets sold out completely on day 1 despite the Odisha board's arrangements to sell tickets at nine couters on day 2 as well.