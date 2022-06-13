Umran Malik to Arshdeep Singh: 3 players India could turn to for 3rd T20I versus South Africa

With India 0-2 down in the ongoing five-match T20I series versus South Africa, here are 3 players Rishabh Pant could give a chance in the next match.
Heinrich Klaasen's masterclass overshadowed Bhuveshwar Kumar's four-wicket spell as India succumbed to yet another defeat in the second T20I versus South Africa at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. All three of the remaining games for India will be must-win games now.
Keeping that in mind, skipper Rishabh Pant could ring in the changes, and if that's the case, here are the top players, India could try in the third T20I versus South Africa.
1. Arshdeep Singh
One of the stars of IPL 2022, Arshdeep Singh could be tried out in the third T20I versus South Africa, in place of Avesh Khan, who has bowled well but has failed to deliver wickets when in need.
Arshdeep's accurate line and length throughout IPL 2022 impressed fans and experts alike, and thus Rishabh Pant could well try and give a chance to some of the youngsters from the bench.
2. Umran Malik
Another player who has been generating a lot of buzz since IPL 2022 began, Umran Malik surely deserves a chance to play against South Africa, on the back of his impressive performances in the IPL.
Having the ability to bowl consistently above 150 clicks, surely Umran's pace could give the Proteas batsman a worry or two.
3. Venkatesh Iyer
Having already made his India debut earlier this year, on the back of his impressive performances in IPL 2021, Venkatesh Iyer didn't have a mighty impressive IPL 2022 season, but with his all-round ability, he could add more steel to India's batting lineup.
If Rishabh Pant decides to gamble on Iyer, he can not only bat at multiple positions, but he can also be a handy bowling option as well.