IPL Media Rights: IPL overtakes EPL in per match valuation at Rs 104 crore, behind only NFL

IPL media rights surpass per match valuation of EPL, behind only NFL

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has overtaken English Premier League (EPL) in terms of per match valuation, as per reports, after day 1 of e-auction of IPL's media rights saw the lucrative league notch a never-seen-before valuation on Sunday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly recently stated that the IPL generates more revenue than EPL, and as per the latest figures achieved by IPL's per match valuation, amid the ongoing media rights auction for the lucrative league, it has indeed surpassed the popular football league.

As per reports, BCCI have witnessed a huge hike in the value of IPL from the previous rights cycle. With the league valued at Rs. 41,000 crore as of now, IPL's per match value currently stands at nearly Rs 104 crore ($13. 4 million), which is more than what English Premier League generates at $11 million.

And that's not all, IPL now only trails the NFL, in terms of per match valuation, with the American league continuing to set standards with its corresponding figure of $17 million (Rs 133 crore per match).

With the insane numbers that IPL's bidding clocked up on day 1, day 2 (Monday) is expected to be on similar lines.

Apart from packages A and B, which are television and digital groupings for the Indian broadcast region, there are two more packages in the fray as well - like package C, which has 18-game non-exclusive special matches (base price of Rs. 11 crores) and package D, which is rest of the world rights (base price of Rs. 3 crores).

The Indian Premier League needs to generate a further Rs 28 crores on the second day to cross the per match valuation of NFL at 133 crores.

Renowned global players such as Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), Reliance-Viacom 18, Disney Star Network and Sony Network are fighting it out amongst themselves to land the rights to broadcast IPL's next cycle between 2023-2027 on their platforms.