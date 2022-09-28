Search icon
IND vs SA 1st T20I: Will rain play spoilsport again in Thiruvananthapuram? Know weather and pitch details

As India-South Africa do their final rehearsal before much-anticipated ICC T20I CWC, let's take a look at pitch and weather conditions for ist T20I.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 07:36 AM IST

India vs England

India take on South Africa in the first T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on September 28, The match kicks off a three-match T20I series between the two sides. The next two games will be played in Guwahati (October 2) and Indore (October 4). 

Team India defeated Australia by 2-1 in the three-match T20I series completed recently. After suffering a harsh defeat in the 1st encounter, the hosts managed to come back and seal the remaining two matches to win the series.

Meanwhile, South Africa are heading into this series after playing a series against England. They drew the ODI series 1-1 after the third ODI was washed out due to rain. The Proteas won the T20I series 2-1 and lost the Test series to end the tour. 

Against India, in India, they have a particularly good record. They won their first T20I series against India back in 2015 2-0. The second T20 series took place in September 2018. This series ended in a 1-1 draw. The 2019 T20I series also ended in a 1-1 draw.

India vs South Africa 1st T20I Weather Forecast:

Weather Forecast prediction shows that no rain showers will interrupt the match proceedings in the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. However, the sky would be partially covered with clouds. The temperature is expected to hover around 26-28 degrees celsius during the match.

India vs South Africa 1st T20I Pitch Report:

Thiruvananthpuram has just hosted two T20I matches in the past. However, according to past trends, Greenfield International Stadium may produce another run feast. The bowlers will have their say in the innings at times, but it would predominantly be going to be a batter’s paradise.

