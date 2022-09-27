Embarrassment for Pakistan, CWG medalist Ali Asad fails dope test

Ali Asad

Wrestler Ali Asad of Pakistan, who won bronze for his country in the 57-kilogram division at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, was disqualified after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

On Thursday, it was revealed that the athlete had tested positive for illegal performance-enhancing drugs before leaving Pakistan for the CWG.

"He has used banned drugs to enhance performance and thus has been stripped of the medal. The organisers, however, have given him the option to go for the B Samples testing," a source told `The News`.

A further in-depth examination into Ali Asad's case, however, has uncovered new information, with the publication 'The New' reporting that he was also found to be positive in tests administered by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and the findings of which were just made public.

Wrestler Ali Asad has tested positive for the usage of performance-enhancing substances in tests taken just before he left for England. The PSB did not provide his medalist bonus despite the fact that the other medalists got theirs during a recent ceremony at the PM House.

"We had some information on his being declared positive. That is why we have held his amount of Rs one million that otherwise would have been his for winning bronze at the Games," a PSB official quoted as saying by The News.

"I have never deliberately used any performance-enhancing drugs. I am surprised at how I have been declared positive. I would prefer going for the B samples tests," The News had quoted Ali Asad as saying when asked about his initial test results.

"Yes, I have come to know about it. Let me consult with my associates and other officials. I cannot say anything more on it at the moment."

In addition, 'The News' has learned that Ali Asad intends to challenge the result by having his case retested using B samples.

