IND vs SA 1st T20I live streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa 1st T20I live in India

IND vs SA: Battle of two skippers, Rohit Sharma and Temba Bavuma

Team India defeated Australia by 2-1 after registering a comeback win in the recently concluded T20I series. Next up, the Men in Blue take on South Africa in a three-match T20I series, followed by an ODI series of as many games.

Rohit Sharma and Co touched down in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of the first match, and they were given a rousing welcome by the local crowd. The hosts will be looking to keep their winning run going since this will be their last big test before the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Temba Bavuma's side travels to the subcontinent after winning four of their five previous T20I matches, and they have found their winning combination.

On the other hand, Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid still have a few spots to ponder upon, including the wicketkeeping tussle between Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik.

Here's all you need to know about India vs South Africa 1st T20I

When will the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match take place?

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be played on Wednesday, September 27.

Where will India vs South Africa 1st T20I match take place?

India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be played at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram

What time will India vs South Africa 1st T20I match begin?

India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Where can you watch the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match live on TV in India?

India vs South Africa 1st T20I will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

Where can you watch the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match live streaming in India?

India vs South Africa 1st T20I match live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

India vs South Africa probable playing XI

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi