Suryakumar Yadav's gesture goes viral as Team India bus gets mobbed by Sanju Samson fans in Trivandrum

SKY wins hearts with his gesture for Sanju Samson fans

Sanju Samson has been in and out of the Indian cricket team but that hasn't faded his popularity at all. On the contrary, fans have been calling for Samson to be included in India's squad more often. As the Men in Blue arrived in Thiruvananthapuram, ahead of India's three-match T20I series against South Africa, Team India's bus was mobbed by fans, and they were chanting 'Sanju Sanju'.

Even though the 27-year-old is not part of India's squad for the South Africa T20Is, Samson was the favourite of the crowd, since Trivandrum is his home city.

Indian players were also delighted to have received such a warm reception, and while Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal shared pictures of a huge crowd greeting the team bus, Suryakumar Yadav won hearts with his gesture for Sanju Samson's fans.

SKY was inside the bus, and he quickly opened up a picture of Samson on his phone and flashed it to the fans chanting the Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper's name.

Furthermore, RR also shared the video on their official Twitter handle, along with a hilarious caption.

"RR Admin since 2013:" wrote the franchise about the viral video featuring their captain.

RR Admin since 2013:pic.twitter.com/Tvb1VwsAuD — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 26, 2022

The India team will play 3 T20Is which will be their last assignment before the T20 World Cup. Rohit Sharma has a full-strength squad at his disposal with only Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar rested.

The first match against South Africa will take place at the Greenfield Stadium on October 28. The Men in Blue are likely to have an off day on Monday, before hitting the nets a day before the clash. Fans flocked the streets as Rohit Sharma and Co made it from the airport to the stadium. Many chanted Sanju Samson's name, the local hero after he was omitted from the T20 World Cup squad.

The Kerala cricket association is hopeful that it's going to be a capacity crowd match as by now 75 per cent of the tickets have been sold out, despite the lowest-priced ticket costing Rs 1,500.

