IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli brings up 2nd consecutive fifty with six, celebrates by kissing the badge

Virat Kohli celebrated his fifty versus Pakistan by kissing the badge

Virat Kohli loves to play against Pakistan, and the former Indian skipper once again came up trumps against India's arch-rivals in the Super 4 clash in Asia Cup 2022. Kohli smashed his second consecutive fifty of this year's Asia Cup.

The 33-year-old scored an unbeaten 59-run knock against Hong Kong, followed by a 60-run inning against Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai. The former Indian skipper raised his bat in jubilance, announcing his comeback in style and he even celebrated the knock by kissing the Team India badge on his jersey.

Watch:

Virat Kohli has arrived with a bang pic.twitter.com/dH8FIqeaSN — Cheeku. (@primeKohli) September 4, 2022

