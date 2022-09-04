IND vs PAK: Shadab Khan, Mohd Rizwan try to intimidate Suryakumar Yadav, watch how he responded

Shadab Khan, Mohd Rizwan try to intimidate Suryakumar Yadav

Even though the rivalry between India and Pakistan is one of the most fierce ones in the world of cricket, the recent games between these two sides have been a lot more 'gentleman-ish'. Why do we say that? Because gone are the days when Indian and Pakistani players used to see each other as 'rivals'.

More recently, both sets of players have been humble to each other, and are often seen exchanging pleasantries, which is a rare sight. However, the Super 4 clash between the two teams turned out to be a little bit like the old-times sake, when Pakistani players Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan were seen intimidating Suryakumar Yadav.

SKY came out to bat shortly after KL Rahul's dismissal and he immediately made his intentions clear by smashing a delivery from Shadab towards the boundary.

Then the Pakistani all-rounder was seen teasing the Indian batsman with a couple of outside-the-off stumps delivers, which Yadav tried to cut, only for him to fail on both occasions.

Later, Rizwan appealed and he walked towards SKY, while Shadab was also seen approaching the Indian batsman who kept his nerve.

