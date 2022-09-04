Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs PAK: Shadab Khan, Mohd Rizwan try to intimidate Suryakumar Yadav, watch how he responded

Suryakumar Yadav came out to bat after KL Rahul's dismissal, and the Pakistani players were seen playing some mind games.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 08:56 PM IST

IND vs PAK: Shadab Khan, Mohd Rizwan try to intimidate Suryakumar Yadav, watch how he responded
Shadab Khan, Mohd Rizwan try to intimidate Suryakumar Yadav

Even though the rivalry between India and Pakistan is one of the most fierce ones in the world of cricket, the recent games between these two sides have been a lot more 'gentleman-ish'. Why do we say that? Because gone are the days when Indian and Pakistani players used to see each other as 'rivals'. 

More recently, both sets of players have been humble to each other, and are often seen exchanging pleasantries, which is a rare sight. However, the Super 4 clash between the two teams turned out to be a little bit like the old-times sake, when Pakistani players Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan were seen intimidating Suryakumar Yadav. 

SKY came out to bat shortly after KL Rahul's dismissal and he immediately made his intentions clear by smashing a delivery from Shadab towards the boundary. 

READ| IND vs PAK: Rohit Sharma's dismissal reminds fans of Saeed Ajmal and Shoaib Malik, watch video

Then the Pakistani all-rounder was seen teasing the Indian batsman with a couple of outside-the-off stumps delivers, which Yadav tried to cut, only for him to fail on both occasions. 

 Later, Rizwan appealed and he walked towards SKY, while Shadab was also seen approaching the Indian batsman who kept his nerve. 

Watch:

More to follow...

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
British couple names newborn after Indian dish 'Pakora', internet goes berserk
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.