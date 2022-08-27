Watch: Rohit Sharma tells Babar Azam 'Bhai shaadi karlo..', check his surprising reply

Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam's candid chat before IND-PAK Asia Cup match

Ahead of the high-octane clash between Team India and Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022, all eyes are firmly set on the two captains Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam. Recently, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video on their Twitter handle, wherein the two players engaged in a long conversation.

Being the senior among the duo, Rohit advised Babar to get married, but his reply was pure gold. The video of Rohit and Babar's meeting ahead of the Asia Cup match has gone viral on social media.

The video shared by PCB appears to be from one of the training sessions, as the two skippers were spotted in a candid chat.

During the same, Rohit can be heard asking Babar, "Bhai shaadi karlo (Bro, get married soon)," to which the Pakistani skipper replied, "nhi, abhi nhi (No, not now)."

Watch Rohit Sharma's hilarious advice to Babar Azam:

Ahead of the India vs Pakistan match, there have been plenty of candid moments between both sets of players. Earlier, Babar was also pictured shaking hands and meeting Virat Kohli, while subsequently Kohli was also seen catching up with Shaheen Afridi.

The duo talked about Shaheen's injury, and the pacer wished Kohli well for the tournament. Meanwhile, the match on Sunday will be the first meeting between the two sides, after last year's T20I World Cup, which was the first ever win by Pakistan against India in across World Cups.