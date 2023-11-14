IND vs NZ ODI World Cup Semi-final: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Mumbai

Check out all the details related to India vs New Zealand semifinal match in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be played in Mumbai.

India and New Zealand, cricketing powerhouses, are gearing up for a clash in the first semi-final of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, scheduled at 2:00 pm IST at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, this encounter marks the second World Cup semi-final meeting between the two teams. Their previous face-off in 2019 saw New Zealand emerge victorious, eliminating India from the tournament with an 18-run win in the knockout match. As they prepare to square off once again, the stage is set for another high-stakes knockout battle on the iconic Wankhede wicket.

India vs New Zealand live-streaming details

IND vs NZ, World Cup 2023: When is India vs New Zealand match to be played?

The India vs New Zealand match will be played on Wednesday, October 15.

IND vs NZ, World Cup 2023: At what time India vs New Zealand match will be played?

The India vs New Zealand match will be played at 2:00 pm IST.

IND vs NZ, World Cup 2023: Where will India vs New Zealand match be played?

The India vs New Zealand match will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

IND vs NZ, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand match?

The live telecast of the India vs New Zealand match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.

IND vs NZ, World Cup 2023: How to live-stream the India vs New Zealand match online?

The India vs New Zealand match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Weather report

According to AccuWeather, Mumbai will have sunny weather with a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius. The day has no threat of rain with 44 per cent humidity in the air at a wind speed of 14 km per hour.

Pitch report

Historically, the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has been known for its high-scoring encounters. The pitch is a batting wicket with small boundaries that give easy fours and sixes. However, from a bowling point of view, the pitch is known to assist spinners a bit. But the size of the boundaries might be a problem for slower bowlers.

The average first-inning score at this pitch is recorded at 261 runs. A total of 14 matches have been won on this pitch when chosen to bat first and while chasing 13 matches have been won. The highest score at the Wankhede Stadium is 438/4, scored by South Africa against hosts India in 2015.

India vs New Zealand probable playing XI

India (IND): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav/Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami/Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand (NZ): Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(c)(wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult