Cricket

Cricket

IND vs NZ 1st Test Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India vs New Zealand match in Kanpur

IND vs NZ Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for 1st Test, India vs New Zealand.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 24, 2021, 05:43 PM IST

After a 3-0 clean sweep in the T20I series, India will be squaring off against New Zealand in the longest format of the game. The two-match Test series begins with the first from November 25.

As compared to the T20I, the Indian team looks a bit weaker with the exclusion of their top players like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Rohit Sharma. 

On the other hand, the New Zealand side looks like a complete team with the return of their skipper Kane Williamson. Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, and Tim Southee are among the other experienced campaigners from the side and Kyle Jamieson will also return to the side as well.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs New Zealand – 1st Test in Kanpur

IND vs NZ Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs New Zealand

India vs New Zealand My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Kyle Jamieson, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

IND vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agrawal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Ishant Sharma

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner

India vs New Zealand My Dream11 Playing XI

Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin (VC), Kyle Jamieson, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

India vs New Zealand Match Details

The match begins at 9:00 AM IST and will take place at Green Park International Stadium, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, November 24. The match will be telecasted through Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads

India: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Will Young, Neil Wagner

