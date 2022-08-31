Search icon
IND vs HK: Virat Kohli bowls in T20I cricket after six years, concedes 6 runs in his over; watch video

Virat Kohli was seen rolling his arm against Hong Kong, and in the shortest format, he bowled after six years, as he conceded six runs in his over.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 10:56 PM IST

Team India took on Hong Kong in their second match of Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Wednesday. The match witnessed plenty of heroics from Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli, as the star duo helped India score 192/2 in their respective 20 overs. 

During Hong Kong's innings though, fans were treated to a rare sight. Virat Kohli was seen rolling his arm. Yes, the former Indian skipper did bowl the 17th over and he ended up giving away just six runs in his over. 

After a long gap of six years, Virat Kohli was seen bowling in T20I cricket, and fans couldn't keep calm after seeing the 33-year-old bowling spin. 

A video of Kohli's over has gone viral on social media. 

Watch:

More to follow...

