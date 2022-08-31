IND vs HK: Watch Virat Kohli's priceless expression as fan poll says he would score more than Rohit, Rahul

Photo: Twitter/ Screengrab

Team India faced off against Hong Kong at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday in hopes of sealing their passage through to the Super 4 stage. Call it coincidence, but what fans saw on the screen was an epic and apt reaction to the fan poll below even though Kohli wasn't doing it intentionally.

The viral expression from the star Indian batsman is from the ongoing match between India and cricketing minnows Hong Kong at the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai. While Virat Kohli came out to the field and scored a half-century, fans were certain of it even before it seems. A fan poll, the 'Fanpulse' had asked the Blue Army which of India's top 3 batsmen - Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul - will be the top scorer for India tonight.

In response, 33 percent fans backed Rohit, 16 percent backed Rahul while the majority 51 percent went with Kohli. As the poll result wa shown on the screen, it was Kohli in the frame with Avesh Khan. Kohli was all padded up and ready to get into action. Unknowingly though, he gave the fans a treat with his priceless expression of surprise, presumably at the game. However, it came across on the screen as if he was reacting to the poll. Watch the video here: