IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant's ton sparks wild celebrations, see Virat Kohli-Rahul Dravid's reaction

Rishabh Pant scored a brilliant ton against England in the rescheduled 5th Test at Edgbaston, prompting wild celebrations in the Indian dressing room.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 10:29 PM IST

Rishabh Pant silenced his critics in style as he notched a brilliant century against England in the rescheduled fifth Test match at Edgbaston. Pant came out to bat when India were in deep trouble, at 71/4, after which he would go on to score a stunning ton, prompting wild celebrations inside the Indian dressing room. 

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, head coach Rahul Dravid, Mohammed Siraj and Mayank Agarwal burst out in joy as they congratulated Pant for his spectacular achievement. 

A video of the celebrations in the Indian dressing room after Rishabh Pant's ton is now going viral on social media. 

Watch:

More to follow... 

