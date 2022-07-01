IND vs ENG 5th Test: Virat Kohli trolled by England's Barmy Army as wait for 71st century goes on

Virat Kohli trolled by Barmy Army as wait for 71st century goes on

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli's torrid run with the bat continued against England as well, after he was dismissed for just 11 runs on Friday, during the rescheduled fifth Test match at Edgbaston.

Kohli, who hasn't scored an international century since 2019, was trolled by England's infamous fan group 'Barmy Army' who tweeted about the 33-year-old's long-awaited wait for his 71st ton.

It was a bizarre dismissal for the Delhi-born batsman, who appeared to be caught in two minds, whether to play the ball or not, after which the delivery took an unlucky deflection from his bat, and struck the stumps.

READ| IND vs ENG 5th Test: Virat Kohli's heart-breaking reaction after getting out goes viral

While Indian fans were left heartbroken with the dismissal, England fans celebrated the wicket knowing just how crucial it was.

Barmy Army tried to poke fun at Kohli, as they tweeted the numbers '71' alongside the emoji of a timer, alongside a video of English fans celebrating the dismissal, and chanting as the former Indian skipper made his way to the dugout.

Check out Barmy Army's tweet here:

More to follow..