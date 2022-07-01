Search icon
IND vs ENG: Ravindra Jadeja brings out sword celebration again after scoring fifty, watch video

Ravindra Jadeja made a stunning comeback from injury, as he scored a much-need fifty against England in Edgbaston, and celebrated in his unique style.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 11:34 PM IST

Ravindra Jadeja celebrates his fifty with signature sword celebration

Ravindra Jadeja had a tumultuous IPL 2022 campaign with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), as the four-time IPL champs struggled for momentum under his captaincy as Jadeja personally endured a tough season. His IPL 2022 campaign was brought to an abrupt end as the all-rounder picked up a rib injury against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). 

Against England, Jaddu - as he is fondly called by his fans - made a stunning comeback against England, by scoring a much-needed fifty in the 5th Test at Edgbaston. 

As is the case with Jadeja, he usually celebrates his milestones with very unique celebrations and the all-rounder brought out his famous sword celebration after completing his fifty on Friday. 

A video of Jadeja's famous sword celebration is going viral on social media:

 More to follow...

