IND vs ENG: Ravindra Jadeja brings out sword celebration again after scoring fifty, watch video

Ravindra Jadeja had a tumultuous IPL 2022 campaign with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), as the four-time IPL champs struggled for momentum under his captaincy as Jadeja personally endured a tough season. His IPL 2022 campaign was brought to an abrupt end as the all-rounder picked up a rib injury against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Against England, Jaddu - as he is fondly called by his fans - made a stunning comeback against England, by scoring a much-needed fifty in the 5th Test at Edgbaston.

As is the case with Jadeja, he usually celebrates his milestones with very unique celebrations and the all-rounder brought out his famous sword celebration after completing his fifty on Friday.

A video of Jadeja's famous sword celebration is going viral on social media:

It's Sir Jadeja's turn to raise the bat



A crucial Fifty for #Jadeja in what's been a tremendous partnership together with #RishabhPant



A crucial Fifty for #Jadeja in what's been a tremendous partnership together with #RishabhPant

