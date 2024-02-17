Cricket

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill take India to 196/2 at stumps on Day 3, lead by 322 runs

Jaiswal and Gill formed a formidable partnership, amassing 155 runs for the second wicket.

Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav remained unbeaten at the crease, leading India to a total of 196/2 and a commanding lead of 322 at the conclusion of Day 3. Yashasvi Jaiswal's remarkable century in the final session shifted the momentum firmly in India's favor, leaving England struggling to keep up. Jaiswal and Gill formed a formidable partnership, amassing 155 runs for the second wicket. Despite losing their captain, Rohit Sharma, to Joe Root, India managed to stage a strong comeback and reclaim control of the match. England started Day 3 strong, but India quickly took control of the match. The visitors suffered significant losses in the first session, followed by a collapse in the second. Kuldeep Yadav's exceptional performance earned him two crucial wickets, while Mohammed Siraj claimed four. During the first session, Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Joe Root, setting the tone for India's dominance. Kuldeep Yadav then removed Jonny Bairstow and Ben Duckett, showcasing his skill and keeping England's run rate low. Ravichandran Ashwin's historic achievement of 500 wickets on Day 2 was overshadowed by his absence on Day 3 due to a family emergency, leaving India without their senior spinner-allrounder for the remainder of the Test. Also Read| IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal slams third Test century, joins Virender Sehwag, Sanjay Manjrekar in elite list

