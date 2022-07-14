IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Lord's Stadium Pitch, Weather report for India vs England 2nd ODI in Birmingham

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI will be played at the Lord's Cricket Stadium

After beating England comprehensively in the first ODI at the Oval, Team India will be looking to seal the series with another clinical display at the Lord's Cricket Stadium on Thursday, 14th July. Jasprit Bumrah put in his career-best ODI performance as he picked up six wickets, giving away just 19 runs.

India had won the toss in the first ODI and the weather conditions were overcast, and bowling friendly after which the Men in Blue bowled out the hosts for a paltry 110 runs.

In reply, openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma remained unbeaten and chased down the required total with relative ease.

Jos Buttler's side will be hoping to fare better in the 2nd ODI and try to level the series and take matters into the third and final match of India's tour of England, on 17th July.

India vs England 2nd ODI weather forecast

According to weather.com, the temperature in London will be 25° Celcius during the day and fall to 14° Celcius at night. Fans will be delighted to know that the skies will be clear during the day and night. The chances of rain during the day are as little as 1%. Humidity will be near about 42% during the day, while it could rise up to 53% at night.

India vs England 2nd ODI pitch report

The venue for India vs England ODI series decider, Lord's has been an average-scoring ground historically. The average total for the first innings at this venue is 238 runs, while that for the second innings, is 213 runs.

Till date, Lord's has played hosts to 70 ODI matches, and the teams batting first and bowling first have a similar advantage. There could be some help for the pacers like how we saw in the first ODI.

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

England: Jos Buttler (C), Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson