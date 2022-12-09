IND vs BAN 3rd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match in Dhaka

Team India players celebrate a wicket during the 2nd ODI

After losing the ODI series against Bangladesh, Team India will lock horns with their neighbours once again in the third and final match of the series on Saturday. The Men in Blue have lost both their previous matches and will hope to salvage some pride in the final ODI.

BCCI on Friday confirmed that skipper Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen are already ruled out of the fixture, while Kuldeep Yadav has been added to the roster for the upcoming match.

Litton Das has led Bangladesh really well, and Mehidy Hasan has been unplayable after scoring 38 runs in the first match, the all-rounder smashed a century in the second ODI. He will be looking to continue his good run of form, while the visitors will try to win the final ODI and bounce back to winning ways.

READ| Venkatesh Prasad leads race to become new chairman of BCCI's Selection Committee, say reports

Dream11 Prediction – IND vs BAN 3rd ODI match

Keeper – KL Rahul

Batsmen – Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Litton Das

All-rounders – Mehidy Hasan (C), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar

Bowlers – Mustafizur Rahman, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj

India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI Probable Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul (c) (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

READ| KL Rahul likely to replace injured Rohit Sharma as captain for Bangladesh Test series

IND vs BAN 3rd ODI My Dream11 team

KL Rahul, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan (C), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Mustafizur Rahman, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj

India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI Match Details

India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI is scheduled to start at 11:30 AM IST on Saturday, December 10 at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur. The live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network channels. The live streaming will be available on the Sonyliv app and website.