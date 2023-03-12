IND vs AUS: Why was Shubman Gill not given out LBW despite tracker showing ball hitting wickets? | Photo: ANI

Shubman Gill played a starring role to ensure India did not lose their way after Australia’s formidable 480-run lead. Gill scored his second hundred in Test matches and first on home soil. However, he almost lost his wicket early on in the innings. But much to the surprise of the visitors, they lost the LBW decision review even when the ball-tracker showed it hitting wickets.

What saved Gill was a regulation called ‘3-metre rule’. The incident took place in the 18th over of India's innings. Australia's Nathan Lyon was sure he had got Gill's scalp after his delivery hit the Indian opener's pad.

Gill was not given out by the on-field umpire but the Australians quickly went for a decision review, certain that the on-field umpire's decision would be overturned. The ball-tracking showed the delivery hitting Gill's wickets. However, the on-field decision was upheld by the third umpire, leaving Australian's wondering how.

What is the 'three-metre rule'?

Gill was not given out as when the ball had hit his pads, he was over three metres out from the stumps. This means the delivery still had 3 metres more to go before reaching the wickets. This was the reason why the third umpire did not overturn the on-field decision.

Gill went on to anchor the Indian innings with a terrific knock of 128 runs from 235 balls before finally getting out LBW in the 79th over by Lyon. This time, Gill was on the backfoot and the three-metre rule did not come into the picture, much to the relief of the Australians. Gill hit one six and 12 fours in his innings.