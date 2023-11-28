IND vs AUS: Australia stars head back home as India dominates, 6 changes in squad

The Australian team has called in reinforcements with wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Philippe and power-hitter Ben McDermott already joining the squad and being available for the third T20.

Australia is undergoing a significant transformation in their T20 squad during the ongoing series in India, ushering in fresh faces for the final three games of the five-match series. Following their triumphant World Cup campaign, key players such as Steve Smith and Adam Zampa have already returned home, missing the third match in Guwahati. Furthermore, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, and Sean Abbott are set to depart after the third match.

In response, the Australian team has called in reinforcements, with wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Philippe and power-hitter Ben McDermott already joining the squad and available for the third T20. Alongside them, New South Wales players Ben Dwarshuis, a fast bowler, and spinner Chris Green are scheduled to bolster the team in Raipur before the fourth match. Green, in particular, is on the brink of his much-anticipated international debut, possibly in Raipur or in the final match of the series in Bengaluru.

Recently appointed as the full-time captain of Sydney Thunder, Green brings extensive experience in the global T20 circuit, having played in 190 T20 matches across various leagues, including the IPL, Pakistan, the Caribbean, the UK, and the Big Bash League. Beyond his T20 prowess, Green has left a significant mark for NSW Blues in domestic one-day and first-class cricket.

The selection of Marnus Labuschagne in Queensland's Sheffield Shield squad paved the way for McDermott to join the Australian squad in India. Western Australia, in turn, handed Joel Curtis his first-class debut in place of Philippe, whose red-ball form has seen a decline this season.

With these adjustments, Travis Head stands as the lone representative from Australia's World Cup-winning squad in India, accompanied by Tanveer Sangha, who served as a reserve. Despite his notable century and player-of-the-match performance in the World Cup final, Head has yet to feature in the T20 series against India.

These strategic squad changes underscore Australia's commitment to exploring and evaluating various player options and combinations in preparation for upcoming tournaments. Simultaneously, the team aims to manage player workload and form effectively. The series in India serves as a pivotal platform for both new and existing players to showcase their skills and stake their claim for a spot in Australia's T20 setup.