IND vs AUS 3rd BGT 2023 Test match preview: All eyes on KL Rahul, check team news, injury update for India, Australia

Source: Twitter

India leads the 4-match test series by 2-0 after defeating Australia in the first two test matches of the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Aussies will try to make a comeback and take hold of the match at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Wednesday. This will be the last chance for the visitors to end the series in a draw.

However, India will want to continue their dominance and enter the final of the World Test Championship by winning the Indore test and defeating the Kangaroos in yet another Border Gavaskar series.

The public eye will be on out-of-form opener KL Rahul’s selection in the playing 11. Although coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma had shown confidence in him saying that they will back him as Rahul is a player with potential and has proven himself in the past.

On the other hand, the torment has not yet ended for team Australia as skipper Pat Cummins returned to Australia for a family emergency. Former captain Steve Smith will be leading the team in his absence. Along with the skipper, David Warner (hairline fracture in elbow), Josh Hazlewood (failing to recover from Achilles injury) and Todd Murphy (side strain) have also left for Australia to recover from their injuries. The silver lining for Australia will be the presence of speedster Mitchell Starc as according to sources he might be seen in action in the Indore test.

Squad for the upcoming Test match:

India squad- Rohit Sharma (c), Srikar Bharat (wk), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav

Australia squad- Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Cameron Green, Scott Boland, Lance Morris