Cricket

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Know all the details about the second ODI game between Australia and India which will be played in Visakhapatnam.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 04:36 PM IST

The second One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series between India and Australia is set to take place on Sunday, March 19th, in Visakhapatnam. This match comes hot on the heels of the first game, which was played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Despite the challenging conditions, the hosts managed to secure a five-wicket victory. 

The Indian bowlers put on a collective performance, with Mohammed Shami and Siraj each taking three wickets. However, it was Ravindra Jadeja who truly turned the game on its head. Meanwhile, Mitchell Marsh was the standout performer for Australia, scoring 81 runs off just 65 deliveries.

The second ODI will see Rohit Sharma return to lead India, replacing Ishan Kishan in the playing XI. It remains to be seen whether David Warner will be fit enough to take the field. If he is, he may replace Labuschagne and open the innings for the touring side. 

Both teams are unlikely to make any other changes. Australia must win this match to stay alive in the series, and they will be drawing inspiration from their 2019 heroics. In that year, the team was 0-2 down in a five-match ODI series, but managed to win the last three matches to seal the series.

Match Details

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Date and Time: March 19th, 2023, 1:30 PM IST 

Pitch Report

The stadium's average first innings score is 241, but drops to 211 in the second innings. The pitch is typically favorable for batting, while also providing an advantage for slow bowlers. However, with the possibility of rain, the conditions may change, and the ball could skid around, making it more challenging for pacers.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the upcoming match day in the city is not looking promising. Unfortunately, rain is predicted to make an appearance. Cloud cover is expected throughout the day, but a shower is anticipated at 5 PM IST, which could potentially ruin the game. This is certainly not the news that fans and players were hoping for.

Live Streaming details

The 2nd ODI between India and Australia will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar application.

Probable playing XI

India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav

Australia: David Warner/Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Steve Smith (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (WK), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

