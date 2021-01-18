'If my father was here, he would have been extremely happy', says Siraj after taking five wickets

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has had a series of a lifetime in the three games he has played in the four-match Border Gavaskar series against Australia. Siraj, who had lost his father in November just after he had reached Australia, took his maiden five-wicket haul in just his 3rd match, which was also the only fifer by an Indian bowler in this series.

'My Dad would've been happy today'

Speaking about how he felt after taking five wickets, Siraj said, "Firstly I would like to thank almighty for giving me the opportunity to play for India. It was my father's wish to see his son play for the country and the whole world watch him, so I wish if he was here today, he would have been extremely happy.

"But his blessings were there that I could take five wickets as currently I am speechless about my oerformance today," he said.

'I missed Bumrah, as a senior bowler my aim was just to build pressure'

The 26-year old who had played just two Test matches before, was in most ways leader of the bowling attack given he had the most experience amongst the five bowlers. As, due to injuries most of the experienced bowlers didn't play in this game and he had to assume that role especially in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

Speaking about his role as the leader and his plans, Siraj said, "I won't call myself a senior bowler but the amount of first-class games I have played for India A and in domestic cricket, they have given me confidence. Jassi Bhai (Jasprit Bumrah) wasn't there for this game and I missed him a lot, so I had to take the role of a senior bowler in his absence and took the responsibility. My main aim was to build pressure and not try too many things."

Siraj opened his account with a big wicket of Marnus Labuschagne and dismissed left-hander Matthew Wade in the same over to peg the Australians back. But the most favorite wicket of his on the day was of Steve smith who played an aggressive knock and notched-up another half-century.

'Smith's wicket was my favourite'

"Steve Smith's wicket (was my favourite), due to extra bounce. I got an extra bounce by pitching the ball in certain area. We all know how big a batsman Steve Smith is, so his wicket was a great confidence booster for me. Even's Marnus Labuschagne's wicket, I ahve taken his wicket in both the innings, but the one in the second innings is favourite too, "Siraj added.

Siraj, who has been in extraordinary form in first-class cricket, finally got an opportunity to represent India in the longest format of the game. The Hyderabad-born pacer had the bowling coach Bharat Arun to thank as he has been with him even in domestic cricket, one year at RCB and now in international cricket as his support and guide.

'Bharat Arun's backing has been very important'

Talking about his influence and advise, Siraj said, "Bharat Arun sir advised me not to do anything different from what I had done in domestic cricket and stick to the basics. Don't think about that you don't have international experience, just stick to the basics and you'll get wickets.

"He said that you don't need to try too many things, bowl in one area consistently, build pressure and you'll wickets.

Speaking on Bharat Arun's backing and its importance, Siraj shed light on it saying that he was their coach in the Ranji Trophy as well so his backing is very important for him, where also he used to tell the same thing.

'Our aim is to win the series'

Siraj also mentioned that their aim is to win the series on the final day and commended the team's fighting attitude to bring the series to the final day despite multiple injuries to their main players.

India needs 324 runs on the final day of the Brisbane Test after they dismissed Australia on 294 with Siraj getting a fifer and Shardul Thakur scalping four wickets.