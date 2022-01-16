ICC U19 World Cup 2022, BAN vs ENG Live Streaming: When and where to watch BAN U19 vs ENG U19 match live in India

Defending champions of the ICC U-19 World Cup Bangladesh will take the first step towards retaining their crown on Sunday as they take on England U-19 in the seventh match of the U-19 World Cup.

Bangladesh had defeated India in the final of the 2020 edition of the U-19 World Cup, and they will be raring to defend their title tonight. The Bangla Tigers will take on The Three Lions in their first group-A game. UAE are currently at the top of group A after their win over Canada on Saturday.

Leading the lineup for Bangladesh will be skipper Rakibul Hasan as they would like to shine again on the international stage after losing out to India in the recently concluded U-19 Asia Cup semifinal.

On the other hand, Tom Prest will captain England and they will hope to end their World Cup drought and win the big prize for the first time since 1988.

Here are all the details you need to know about Bangladesh U19 vs England U19 clash in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022:

When and Where will the match between Bangladesh U19 vs England U19 take place?

The match between Bangladesh U19 vs England U19 will be held at the Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts, with the match slated to begin at 7:30 PM IST, on Sunday, January 16.

Which channel will telecast the match between Bangladesh U19 vs England U19 in India?

The match between Bangladesh U19 vs England U19 will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the match between Bangladesh U19 vs England U19​ in India?

The match between Bangladesh U19 vs England U19 will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.