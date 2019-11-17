ICC Test rankings: Mohammed Shami on seventh spot, Mayank Agarwal rises to career-best 11th spot

After an emphatic win over Bangladesh in the first Test match, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami and opener Mayank Agarwal achieved their career-best positions in the latest ICC Test Rankings. India defeated neighbours by an innings and 130-runs in just three days.

Shami’s bowling figures of 3 for 27 and 4 for 31 lifted him eight places to the seventh position. His 790 rating points are the third-best for an India pace bowler with Kapil Dev (877) and Jasprit Bumrah (832) having recorded more points.

As for the double centurion Agarwal, the batsman climbed to the 11th spot after he scored 243 runs in India’s only innings.

The 28-year-old, who received the player-of-the-match, reached 691 rating points after scoring 858 runs in his first eight Tests.

Only seven batsmen have scored more runs than Agarwal in their first eight Tests - Don Bradman (1210), Everton Weekes (968), Sunil Gavaskar (938), Mark Taylor (906), George Headley (904), Frank Worrell (890) and Herbert Sutcliffe (872).

Among other Indians, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja jumped four slots to reach joint-35th position among batsmen while Ishant Sharma (20th) and Umesh Yadav (22nd) too moved up one place each.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is also added in the top 10 bowlers list, while moving back to fourth position among all-rounders.

For Bangladesh players, Mushfiqur Rahim climed five places and reached the 30th position while Liton Das has moved up from 92nd to 86th position.

Fast bowler Abu Jayed, who took four wickets in Indore, has advanced 18 slots to reach 62nd position after only six Tests.