ICC Rankings: Meet new no.1 T20I bowler, it's not Rashid Khan, Ashwin, Jadeja

Ravi Bishnoi has vaulted to the No. 1 spot in ICC Rankings for bowlers in men's T20I, as per the latest update on the International Cricket Council website on Wednesday, December 6.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 04:38 PM IST

In a remarkable turn of events, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has ascended to the coveted No. 1 position in the ICC T20I bowling rankings, showcasing his stellar performance in the recently concluded T20I series against Australia. Bishnoi's stellar rise places him among the elite Indian bowlers, joining the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, who have previously held the pinnacle in Men's T20I bowling.

Notably, India now dominates both the batting and bowling rankings in Men's T20I cricket, with Suryakumar Yadav retaining the No. 1 spot in the batting rankings. Ravi Bishnoi's ascent to the top has resulted in displacing Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, marking a significant shift in the rankings hierarchy.

The Lucknow Super Giants star ranked No. 5 just a week ago, has leaped an impressive five spots, accumulating 34 additional points to dethrone Rashid Khan, who had maintained the top spot since March 2023. Suryakumar Yadav's leadership and India's triumph over Australia, securing a 4-1 victory in the T20I series, further solidify their dominance.

Bishnoi's recent outstanding performances, particularly as the leading wicket-taker in the T20I series against Australia with 9 wickets in 5 matches, underscore his rapid ascent. Despite making his T20I debut in February 2022, Bishnoi has played 21 matches, claiming an impressive 34 wickets.

With his stellar displays, Ravi Bishnoi has thrust himself into contention for a spot in the T20 World Cup in 2024, facing tough competition from spinners such as Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav.

In other rankings updates, Ruturaj Gaikwad maintains his 7th position in the ICC Batting Rankings, amassing 223 runs in the T20I series against Australia. Meanwhile, despite being sidelined due to an ankle injury suffered during the World Cup 2023, Hardik Pandya remains in the 3rd spot in the ICC T20I All-rounders' ranking, having captained India in 11 T20Is in 2023.

