'I thought people...': Rohit Sharma opens up on 2023 ODI World final loss to Australia

Australia defeated India by 6 wickets in the ODI World Cup final.

Renowned cricketers Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer were featured as guests on the second episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. During the episode, Rohit Sharma opened up about the heartbreaking loss to Australia in the World Cup 2023 last November. He expressed that the team had a strong momentum leading up to the match, but acknowledged the exceptional performance of the Australian team on that day.

During the episode, host Kapil Sharma commended the Indian team for their exceptional performance throughout the World Cup, only to see victory slip through their fingers in the final match. Sharma then turned to Rohit and inquired about his emotions during that pivotal moment. Rohit responded by expressing his thoughts on the heartbreaking defeat.

"It is difficult to say because before the finals we were in Ahmedabad and did our practice. There was a good momentum. The team was on autopilot,” Rohit said.

"When the final match started we did well in the beginning. I think Shubman Gill was out quite fast. Then Virat Kohli and me had a good partnership. So we were confident that we would do well. But in these big matches, there is always a pressure. Even if that board says 100 runs. Because they know they have to score. And in that pressure any team can slip. But the Australian team played well and had a good partnership,” he added.

During Australia's pursuit of India's 240 runs, they lost 3 wickets for 47 runs. However, a remarkable 192-run partnership between Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne turned the game in Australia's favor, leading them to victory by 6 wickets in the final match.

Despite the outcome, what caught Rohit Sharma off guard was the unexpected reaction from the fans following India's defeat. The Indian captain had anticipated a more hostile response from the passionate cricket-loving nation, given the disappointment of the loss.

“I thought people would be quite upset, people will be disappointed. But, wherever I went after the World Cup final, people appreciated the way we played in the tournament. And, they enjoyed watching us play even though the outcome was not what we expected," Rohit said.

Rohit expressed his thoughts following a conversation with actor Archana Puran Singh, who mentioned that despite not winning the trophy, the Indian team had captured the hearts of many.

