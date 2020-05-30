'I'm extremely excited and he's the one': Robin Uthappa names 'next MS Dhoni' for Team India

Veteran Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa has expressed his thoughts on who might be the next person to carry forward MS Dhoni's legacy as Team India's wicketkeeper-batsman for years come.

Uthappa, during his chat with Cricfit, picked Riyan Parag as India's 'next MS Dhoni'.

Parag, who was brought in by the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Rajasthan Royals (RR), featured in the IPL 2019 and showcased his batting skills on a couple of occasions.

The 18-year-old Assam born cricketer also engraved his name in the history books when he smashed a half-century and became the youngest player to achieve the feat in the history of IPL.

"Currently, the young player which excites me out of my socks in Riyan Parag. I am extremely excited and he is the one to watch out for. I think he is someone who is looked after well and dealt well and nurtured well and will represent India for a very long time," Uthappa said.

"He could be India’s answer to the next MS Dhoni," he added.

Ever since Dhoni decided to take his time away from the national squad, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have been on the hunt to find a long-term replacement for the 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman.

At first, it was Rishabh Pant who got the nod, however, the southpaw massively underperformed for India on multiple occasions and was replaced by KL Rahul in the national side.

"Parag was really impressive; I have been watching him in the nets and with the bat looks like a seasoned campaigner."

"He’s a great kid and has a great future, I hope I was as confident when I was 17. When you are young and come into a team you have a carefree attitude and kept playing his shot," RR skipper Steve Smith had said while speaking about Parag.