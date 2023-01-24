Search icon
'Hitman is back': Fans react as Rohit Sharma ends century drought in IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

Rohit scored 101 off 85 balls, including six maximums and nine boundaries before getting bowled out to Michael Bracewell in the 27th over.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 05:17 PM IST

'Hitman is back': Fans react as Rohit Sharma ends century drought in IND vs NZ 3rd ODI
Image Source: Twitter

India captain Rohit Sharma ended his three-year century drought in spectacular fashion, smashing 101 runs off just 85 balls with nine fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 118 in the third ODI against New Zealand in Indore. Despite facing a barrage of criticism over the past few years, Sharma silenced his critics with a masterful performance that will be remembered for years to come.

Rohit achieved his half century in 41 deliveries and the next 50 runs came in 42 balls. His last ODI century was in January 2020 against Australia in Bangalore.

Rohit Sharma has now tied for third place on the list of most ODI centuries, having achieved his 30th century in the format. Ricky Ponting had previously held the record with 30 centuries from 375 one-day internationals, but Rohit has now surpassed him in just his 241st match.

It was a vintage Rohit Sharma performance, as he effortlessly dispatched sixes and showed no mercy to Mitchell Santner, who had previously troubled the in-form Virat Kohli in Hyderabad and Raipur.

Similarly, fans have taken notice of this remarkable performance and inundated the internet with countless reactions and messages of admiration for the Indian team captain.

Check out the reactions here:

