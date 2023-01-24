Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma ends century drought after 1101 days; smashes his 30th ODI ton

Rohit Sharma ended a 3-year wait for an ODI hundred during India's third and final match of the series against New Zealand in Indore on Tuesday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 04:14 PM IST

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma ends century drought after 1101 days; smashes his 30th ODI ton
Image Source: Twitter/BCCI

Rohit Sharma achieved his first ODI century in over three years during the third match between India and New Zealand in Indore on Tuesday. The Indian captain displayed remarkable form as he struck 9 fours and 6 sixes to reach the milestone in just 83 balls. Rohit achieved his half century in 41 deliveries and the next 50 runs came in 42 balls. His last ODI century was in January 2020 against Australia in Bangalore.

Rohit Sharma has now tied for third place on the list of most ODI centuries, having achieved his 30th century in the format. Ricky Ponting had previously held the record with 30 centuries from 375 one-day internationals, but Rohit has now surpassed him in just his 241st match.

Rohit stitched together a brilliant 212-run partnership with Shubman Gill for the opening wicket, but the India skipper was dismissed by Michael Bracewell almost immediately after scoring the ton.

For the past three years, Rohit Sharma had scored five half-centuries, yet he had not come close to his 30th ODI hundred. During this time, Rohit had achieved a remarkable Test hundred against England at home in 2021, but his ODI form had become a source of worry for some.

However, Rohit Sharma, who will captain India in the upcoming World Cup on home soil, has started 2023 off on a strong note. He kicked off the series against New Zealand with scores of 34 and 51, before smashing a fluent century on a placid pitch in Indore. Rohit holds the record for the most ODI double centuries (3) and most T20I hundreds (4) in the game.

On Tuesday, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill demonstrated why class is timeless. While Gill continued his impressive streak, Rohit took a while to get going before unleashing a series of sensational shots that transported viewers back in time. It was a vintage Rohit Sharma performance, as he effortlessly dispatched sixes and showed no mercy to Mitchell Santner, who had previously troubled the in-form Virat Kohli in Hyderabad and Raipur.

This innings marked the 10th anniversary of Rohit Sharma's tenure as a regular opener. On January 23, 2013, he was asked to open and responded with a stylish half-century after a series of low scores. During the course of his innings on Tuesday, Rohit made history by becoming the first Indian batsman to hit five sixes in the first 15 overs of an ODI innings. His remarkable feat was a testament to his skill and determination, and a reminder of why he has been a mainstay in the Indian batting lineup for the past decade.

READ| Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s T20I career to end? Head coach Rahul Dravid drops MASSIVE hint

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Take cues from Suhana Khan to ace wedding season in style
In Pics: Saraswatichandra star Shiny Doshi sets internet on fire with her sexy photos
Pathaan star Deepika Padukone unveils FIFA World Cup trophy with former Spanish player Iker Casillas
Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door to break cover at Auto Expo 2023 this week, check details
In pics: Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya tie the knot in dreamy ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
WATCH: Unruly passenger harasses cabin crew on SpiceJet flight at Delhi Airport, deboarded
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.