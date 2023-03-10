'He likes smoking Hookah...': Former teammate reveals another side of MS Dhoni

Source: Twitter

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the best captains to ever play the game of cricket. Dhoni is the only captain to win all three ICC trophies played during his time. As the former Indian captain was known for his calmness and bonding with his teammates on the cricket ground, recently we came across one of the reasons for such connection with his both Indian and IPL teammates.

In a recent interaction with Cricket.com.au. former Australian limited-overs captain George Bailey, who was a part of Dhoni-led RPS (Rising Pune Supergiants) and CSK (Chennai Super Kings) in IPL, said that Dhoni likes smoking Hookah and he used to set it up in his room where other players used to come and sit with him and talk about cricket.



“He likes smoking a bit of the sheesha or the hookah. So, he quite often would set that up in his room, and it was very much an open-door policy. You would go in and quite often find a lot of younger players there. For India or a lot of other cricket teams, it can be hierarchical, but he certainly broke that down,” told Bailey.

“You just find yourself in his room late at night chatting inevitably about the game or about different facets of the game or about different people and with different people it’s a great way to break down barriers." Bailey further added.

MS Dhoni who is still leading Chennai Super Kings in the IPL will be seen in action from March 31. CSK will play their first match of the season against the defending champions Gujarat Titans. IPL 2023 will possibly be the last season for the 41-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman. Dhoni retired from International cricket on August 15 2020 and continues to play in the IPL.