'He hasn't scored a single run': Former India player criticizes Rohit Sharma after Indore T20I

Rohit Sharma failed to open his account after Fazalhaq Farooqi dismissed him in the second T20I at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

Despite India securing the 3-match T20I series against Afghanistan with two convincing victories, skipper Rohit Sharma's form has come under scrutiny. After being run out for a duck in the first match, Rohit suffered a similar fate in the second T20I, raising questions about his shot selection. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, in a video on his YouTube channel, criticized Rohit for the surprising dismissal, emphasizing that the skipper is yet to score a single run in the series.

Chopra remarked, 'It was extremely surprising the way Rohit got out. He was playing just his first ball. He doesn't play such shots. The ball went and hit his stumps. He got run out in the last match and was bowled for zero in this match. He hasn't scored a single run in this series thus far.'

While acknowledging Rohit's overall ability, Chopra pointed out the need for the captain to find form, especially with the T20 World Cup 2024 approaching. He expressed confidence that Rohit would regain his touch during the IPL.

'Run-out was not his mistake, but the shot selection definitely was. There is no doubt about Rohit Sharma's form and ability. However, he will have to be in form in the IPL, and I feel he will bat like this only. We need 38-40, the runs he was scoring in the ODI World Cup, from his bat, 'commented Chopra.

As the competition for the opening spot intensifies, with the T20 World Cup on the horizon, Rohit faces challenges from emerging talents like Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and others. In the same match, Virat Kohli made his T20I comeback after 14 months, adopting an aggressive approach and scoring a brisk 29 off 16 balls before falling to Naveen-ul-Haq.