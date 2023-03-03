File photo

'He hasn’t had a lot of luck': Former Aussie captain comes in support of under-fire Virat Kohli

Run-machine Virat Kohli has been enduring a prolonged drought of runs for over three years now. It has been 1195 days and 41 innings since Kohli last scored a century, which came against Bangladesh in November 2019. Although Kohli recently managed to break his century drought in T20 and ODI cricket, his search for centuries in the longest format of the game continues.

The former Indian captain's struggles have continued even against Australia in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy, with his highest score in the last 10 innings remaining at 44. When comparing his stats before 2019 to those after, it is clear that his performance has taken a drastic turn. After his last century against Bangladesh, his average in red-ball cricket has seen a significant decline, now averaging 25.0 with a highest score of 79.

If we look at his Test batting average till November 2019, it was almost 55, however, now it has dropped to 48.12. Such a downfall and his prolonged rough patch must be concerning for the right-handed batsman. Taking a glance at his stats one can easily say that the star batter is out of form but he looks in good touch while playing shots until he makes one mistake and loses his wicket.

Mark Waugh, the former Australian captain, recently spoke to Fox Cricket about Virat Kohli's batting form, saying, “I cannot believe a player of his class has gone that long without a hundred. He has been in good touch recently, he’s batted well in one-day cricket. I know it’s not Test match cricket, but the signs have been there in his last three innings in Test cricket that he’s actually playing pretty well".

“He’s middling the ball, he’s watching the ball well, and his defence is strong. He’s just making the odd error and it’s proving costly for him. He hasn’t had a lot of luck. He makes one mistake and he’s out,” Vaugh further added.

Virat Kohli will take the field for his next Test match against Australia on March 9 in Ahmedabad, and his fans will be eagerly anticipating his performance. After a century drought, they are hoping to see Kohli demonstrate why he is renowned for his cricketing prowess.